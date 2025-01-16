Left Menu

Germany's Price Expectations Surge Amid Economic Shifts

The Ifo price expectations index in Germany reached its highest point since April 2023 in December, reflecting increased price intentions across all economic sectors. The index rose from 15.8 points in November to 19.7 points in December. Inflation is anticipated to stabilize at around 2.5%, exceeding ECB targets.

  Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Ifo price expectations index climbed to its highest level since April 2023 in December, as reported by the economic institute Ifo on Thursday. The index increased to 19.7 points from November's 15.8 points, with contributions spanning all economic sectors.

According to Timo Wollmershaeuser, the head of forecasts at Ifo, the inflation rate is predicted to stabilize at approximately 2.5% in the coming months, remaining above the European Central Bank's target. This surge in price expectations was observed across consumer-related services, manufacturing, and business-related services in December.

The report highlights a significant trend of companies planning to increase prices, signaling noteworthy economic dynamics in Germany terms of inflation and sectoral shifts in pricing strategies.

