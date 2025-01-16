Left Menu

Ukraine Fends Off Russian Drone Attack Amid Escalating Tensions

Ukraine successfully intercepted 34 out of 55 Russian drones in an overnight assault, while 18 others failed to make it to their targets due to electronic jamming. Debris from downed drones caused power outages in Poltava, impacting over 300 users as Kyiv deals with continuous drone strikes.

Updated: 16-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:08 IST
In a significant defensive operation, Ukraine's air force announced on Thursday their interception of 34 out of 55 drones launched by Russia during an overnight attack. This would mark the latest in a series of escalating drone assault attempts by Moscow.

A notable 18 drones met their demise before reaching targets, likely thwarted by advanced electronic warfare tactics employed by Kyiv. The assault left visible damage in 11 regions, with falling drone remnants causing power disruptions in Poltava, affecting more than 300 users.

Ukraine has seen a relentless barrage of long-range drones from Russia over recent months, forcing Kyiv to deploy substantial resources in countering these near-nightly threats.

