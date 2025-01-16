Ukraine Fends Off Russian Drone Attack Amid Escalating Tensions

In a significant defensive operation, Ukraine's air force announced on Thursday their interception of 34 out of 55 drones launched by Russia during an overnight attack. This would mark the latest in a series of escalating drone assault attempts by Moscow.

A notable 18 drones met their demise before reaching targets, likely thwarted by advanced electronic warfare tactics employed by Kyiv. The assault left visible damage in 11 regions, with falling drone remnants causing power disruptions in Poltava, affecting more than 300 users.

Ukraine has seen a relentless barrage of long-range drones from Russia over recent months, forcing Kyiv to deploy substantial resources in countering these near-nightly threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)