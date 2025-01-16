Left Menu

KisaanSay Secures $2M Funding to Revolutionize Farmer-Consumer Connections

Startup KisaanSay, founded by Nitin Puri, Manoj Karki, and Vaishali Mehta, raised $2M to expand its operations. The company connects farmers and consumers and plans to use the funds to enhance marketing, expand its product portfolio, and build a strong team. KisaanSay partners with 20 farmer collectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:28 IST
KisaanSay Secures $2M Funding to Revolutionize Farmer-Consumer Connections
  • Country:
  • India

KisaanSay, a startup aimed at bridging the gap between farmers and consumers, has successfully raised $2 million in funding from investors.

Founded by entrepreneurs Nitin Puri, Manoj Karki, and Vaishali Mehta, the company announced the completion of its pre-seed funding round led by Jungle Ventures on Thursday. The round saw additional support from senior leaders in the food industry.

The newly acquired funds will focus on boosting the company's marketing initiatives, expanding the product lineup, and enhancing its team. KisaanSay currently collaborates with 20 farmer collectives and offers over 80 products, distributed via e-commerce, direct-to-consumer channels, and retail stores in Delhi NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025