KisaanSay Secures $2M Funding to Revolutionize Farmer-Consumer Connections

KisaanSay, a startup aimed at bridging the gap between farmers and consumers, has successfully raised $2 million in funding from investors.

Founded by entrepreneurs Nitin Puri, Manoj Karki, and Vaishali Mehta, the company announced the completion of its pre-seed funding round led by Jungle Ventures on Thursday. The round saw additional support from senior leaders in the food industry.

The newly acquired funds will focus on boosting the company's marketing initiatives, expanding the product lineup, and enhancing its team. KisaanSay currently collaborates with 20 farmer collectives and offers over 80 products, distributed via e-commerce, direct-to-consumer channels, and retail stores in Delhi NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)