Tata Sons Among Top NBFCs: Mandatory Stock Exchange Listing Imminent

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed Tata Sons among top Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) that need mandatory stock listing. The holding company is categorized as NBFC-Upper Layer under new regulations. However, Tata Sons' request for de-registration as an NBFC is still under review by the RBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:55 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has once again placed Tata Sons, the holding company of a vast industrial conglomerate, in the category of large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) that are required to be mandatorily listed on stock exchanges.

The non-banking finance giant, along with other prominent names like LIC Housing Finance and Bajaj Finance, features on the RBI's list of 15 NBFCs allocated to the Upper Layer under the Scale Based Regulation (SBR) framework. Notably, Tata Sons has applied for de-registration as an NBFC, although the decision is still pending with the central bank.

Under the revised regulatory framework, NBFCs classified as Upper Layer must be listed within three years of their designation. Tata Sons was categorized as Upper Layer in September 2022, but its future listing hinges on the outcome of its de-registration application with the Reserve Bank of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

