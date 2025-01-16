Unraveling 'Wanderlost': How Skyscanner Eases Travel Planning Stress for Indians

Mumbai, India – In a revealing study dubbed the 'Wanderlost' report, Skyscanner unpacks the travel planning stress plaguing Indian travelers. With a keen tendency to overthink plans, the study shows 94% of travelers struggle to finalize holiday plans, often revisiting travel choices multiple times before committing.

The beginning of January is when many Indians start planning their 2025 trips, with 89% making significant annual decisions during this time. Yet, 75% find the process overwhelming, equating trip planning stress to relationship goal setting. The study identifies cost and fear of imperfect choices as major deterrents.

Highlighting destinations like Ayodhya and Kuala Lumpur as cost-effective options for 2025, Skyscanner aims to ease the stress with tools and features designed for hassle-free planning, promising a plethora of budget-friendly and exploratory choices.

