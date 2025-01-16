BP Slashes Jobs in Global Cost-Cutting Effort
BP is cutting 4,700 jobs worldwide, alongside an additional 3,000 contractor roles, as part of cost-saving measures. The job losses account for over 5% of BP's workforce. The company aims for digital transformation and efficiency, while reassessing renewable energy projects amid the energy transition.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
BP, a major UK-based oil company, is undertaking a significant round of job cuts as it aims to save costs globally. The cuts include 4,700 company jobs and 3,000 contractor roles, together comprising over 5% of BP's total workforce.
CEO Murray Auchincloss, in a memo to employees, noted the reductions were part of efforts to meet savings goals outlined earlier this year. In October, BP pinpointed $500 million in cost savings, a move towards meeting a total target of $2 billion by the end of 2026.
The company plans to focus on high-value opportunities and has halted or paused 30 projects since June. In parallel, BP is increasing its digital capabilities, with AI taking on a larger role in various operations. However, recent steps back from renewable energy projects have sparked concern over its commitment to the energy transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Highlights Renewable Energy and Development in Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands
Telangana's Ambitious Renewable Energy Expansion Plan
Naidu's Vision 2029: Addressing Falling Birthrates and Renewable Energy in Kuppam
NTPC Renewable Energy Clinches Major Solar Project in Uttar Pradesh
ROX Hi-Tech Partners with Indocool to Propel Digital Transformation with GROW with SAP