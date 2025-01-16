Left Menu

NTPC Bongaigaon's Commitment to Sustainable Development and Safety

NTPC Bongaigaon celebrated its 20th raising day, showcasing its focus on sustainable resource management, safety, and social responsibility. The plant achieved significant operational milestones with efficient energy production, and its commitment to society was highlighted through various CSR initiatives, including efforts to combat malaria in the area.

Guwahati | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:24 IST
NTPC Bongaigaon's 20th raising day marked a celebration of its achievements in sustainable resource management, safety measures, and social responsibility initiatives. The plant's operational milestones include generating 3848.64 million units of energy, with a plant load factor of 73.98% and a declared capacity of 93.34%.

The Bongaigaon unit's focus on maintaining critical operational parameters reflects its dedication to sustainability. It ranks fourth among NTPC plants in safety and performance evaluations. The leadership under Arnab Maitra emphasizes a value-driven approach, combining experienced professionals and enthusiastic young executives for positive outcomes.

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, NTPC Bongaigaon, in collaboration with Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, distributed mosquito nets to combat malaria. The plant's commitment to societal welfare was further acknowledged with the Greentech Safety Award for Excellence in Safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

