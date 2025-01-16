Stallion India's IPO Sees Overwhelming Response

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed remarkable investor enthusiasm, as bids surpassed the shares available by 7.06 times on the opening day, Thursday.

According to NSE data, an impressive 10,95,20,730 shares were bid for, against an offer of 1,55,12,978 shares. The segment for non-institutional investors recorded a 10.35 times subscription, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 9.66 times. In contrast, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw a modest 4 percent subscription.

Stallion India, primarily a refrigerant supplier, set its IPO price between Rs 85-90 per share. The public offering consists of a fresh issue of 1.78 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale of 43.02 lakh shares by promoter Shazad Sheriar Rustomji, aiming to raise Rs 199.45 crore. The proceeds are intended for working capital, new facility expenditures, and general corporate purposes. The IPO concludes on January 20, with Sarthi Capital Advisors managing the offer and Bigshare Services serving as the registrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)