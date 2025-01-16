Tragedy Strikes: Four Family Members Drown in Prakasam

Tragedy struck in Prakasam district on Thursday afternoon when four members of a family drowned at a local beach, according to police reports. As of now, three bodies have been recovered, and the search for the fourth victim is still underway.

The victims were part of a larger 20-member family group hailing from Ongole, clarified Superintendent of Police A R Damodar. "Four persons, including two girls and two boys, lost their lives around 2:30 pm today. One boy's body is yet to be recovered," he told PTI.

SP Damodar explained that a whirlpool-like phenomenon coupled with shifting sand contributed to the tragic event, despite the victims' swimming abilities. A police official along with a local fisherman managed to save one individual. A case has been registered in relation to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)