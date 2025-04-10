Left Menu

Trump's Retaliation Escalates: Targeting Critics and Law Firms

Former President Donald Trump intensifies his campaign against critics from his past administration, particularly targeting Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs. By stripping security clearances and engaging in legal battles with associated law firms, Trump's actions reflect an increased use of presidential power for retribution, continuing his narrative of electoral fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 05:27 IST
Trump's Retaliation Escalates: Targeting Critics and Law Firms
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump has heightened his campaign of retribution against critics, notably directing the Justice Department to investigate two former officials of his administration. Trump targeted Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security official, and Chris Krebs, a former cybersecurity chief, both known for their past public critiques of Trump.

In a move considered an escalation, Trump ordered the revocation of their security clearances. The series of actions extend beyond individuals, as he also targeted Susman Godfrey, a law firm with ties to cases challenging him, illustrating his intent to leverage power to silence dissenting voices.

While Taylor was revealed to be the anonymous author of a critical op-ed, branding him a traitor, Krebs declared the 2020 election was secure, contradicting Trump's claims. The ongoing retaliatory measures highlight Trump's persistent narrative of electoral fraud, despite evidence to the contrary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025