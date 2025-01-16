Burgum Prioritizes Energy Security, Criticizes Biden's EV Push

In a departure from existing policies, Doug Burgum pledged aggressive energy production strategies to bolster U.S. national security during his nomination hearing for Interior Secretary. The move signifies a shift away from Biden's restrictive drilling measures aimed at mitigating climate change.

Burgum argued that such a strategy utilizes U.S. resources more effectively, reducing reliance on nations with questionable environmental records. Emphasizing the potential for lower consumer prices, he highlighted the balance of increased natural gas usage alongside renewable sources to stabilize the national power grid.

Alongside energy policy discussions, Burgum criticized current support for the electric vehicle sector, warning of increased dependence on critical minerals from China. He signaled intent to expand energy lease auctions and reform permitting, aligning with broader energy strategies envisioned by the incoming administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)