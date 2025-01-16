Left Menu

Burgum Prioritizes Energy Security, Criticizes Biden's EV Push

Doug Burgum, nominated for Interior Secretary, advocates boosting U.S. energy production for national security and criticizes Biden's electric vehicle agenda, citing dependency on China. He proposes expanding drilling leases and reforming permitting processes to stabilize the U.S. electricity grid and reduce reliance on foreign energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:45 IST
Burgum Prioritizes Energy Security, Criticizes Biden's EV Push
Burgum

In a departure from existing policies, Doug Burgum pledged aggressive energy production strategies to bolster U.S. national security during his nomination hearing for Interior Secretary. The move signifies a shift away from Biden's restrictive drilling measures aimed at mitigating climate change.

Burgum argued that such a strategy utilizes U.S. resources more effectively, reducing reliance on nations with questionable environmental records. Emphasizing the potential for lower consumer prices, he highlighted the balance of increased natural gas usage alongside renewable sources to stabilize the national power grid.

Alongside energy policy discussions, Burgum criticized current support for the electric vehicle sector, warning of increased dependence on critical minerals from China. He signaled intent to expand energy lease auctions and reform permitting, aligning with broader energy strategies envisioned by the incoming administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025