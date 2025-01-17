China's Economic Resurgence Amidst Trade Challenges

China's economy wrapped up 2024 on a more robust note than analysts predicted, thanks to a series of stimulus initiatives, though potential new trade conflicts with the United States and subdued domestic demand pose risks to a broader recovery this year.

President-elect Donald Trump's plans to impose steep tariffs on Chinese goods could impact exports, a key area of growth. The world's second-largest economy achieved a 5.0% expansion in 2024, aligning with governmental projections, as indicated by National Bureau of Statistics data on Friday, though analysts had predicted 4.9% growth. GDP growth in the fourth quarter outperformed expectations, marking the fastest increase since mid-2023.

Amid export pressure anticipated in 2025 due to U.S. import limitations, there's a heightened need for domestic stimuli. Despite strong exports elevating the trade surplus to record levels, the yuan faces depreciation threats amid a dominant dollar and looming trade barriers. Further policy measures are expected as economic sentiments sail into uncertain waters.

