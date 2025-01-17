UN and Partners Launch $3.32 Billion Appeal for Ukraine Crisis Response in 2025

As the war in Ukraine enters its fourth year, the United Nations and humanitarian partners unveiled dual response plans for 2025, seeking $3.32 billion to provide critical assistance to over 8.2 million affected individuals, both within Ukraine and in host countries abroad.

The response plans, launched in Kyiv in collaboration with the Ukrainian government, emphasize sustaining global solidarity to meet the needs of war-impacted populations. They outline strategies to deliver humanitarian aid, protect displaced populations, and ensure refugees can access essential services in host countries.

Supporting Ukraine’s Resilience Amid Conflict

“I am deeply inspired by the resilience of the Ukrainian people,” said UN Humanitarian Chief Tom Fletcher following visits to front-line communities. “They remain determined despite immense hardship, and it is vital that the global community steps up to support these response plans to match the perseverance shown by those affected.”

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi underscored the importance of continued international support for refugees and host countries. “Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee, while host nations have provided safety and a sense of normalcy. Sustained support is essential to maintain hope and stability.”

Key Goals for 2025 Response Plans

Within Ukraine:

The Ukraine Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan aims to assist 6 million people, prioritizing:

Essential Services : Food, healthcare, shelter, and education.

: Food, healthcare, shelter, and education. Vulnerable Groups : Children, elderly, and disabled individuals, who face barriers to aid access.

: Children, elderly, and disabled individuals, who face barriers to aid access. Front-Line Regions: Areas severely affected by conflict, where aid is crucial.

The plan requires $2.62 billion to reach its goals.

For Refugees in Host Nations:

In partnership with 11 host countries, the refugee response plan will focus on:

Inclusion in National Systems : Housing, employment, health services, and legal protection.

: Housing, employment, health services, and legal protection. Support for Vulnerable Refugees: Cash assistance, child protection, and aid for survivors of gender-based violence.

This plan seeks $690.3 million in 2025 and an additional $1.2 billion for 2025-2026.

Achievements and Challenges in 2024

Despite funding shortfalls in 2024, humanitarian efforts provided substantial aid:

Within Ukraine : 3 million received food assistance. 5.8 million accessed clean water and sanitation. 2 million received health services. Cash, shelter, and educational support reached millions more.

: In Host Nations : 1 million refugees received legal and mental health services. 330,000 accessed housing and cash support. 300,000 at-risk children received specialized care.

:

However, unmet funding needs limited the ability to scale these initiatives.

Call for Global Support in 2025

As 2025 begins, the UN and its partners are urging governments, donors, and individuals to contribute generously to these response plans. Additional efforts will include:

Expanding mental health and trauma recovery programs.

Enhancing access to education for displaced children.

Strengthening long-term rehabilitation projects to rebuild infrastructure in affected areas.

“These plans are about more than survival—they’re about restoring dignity, rebuilding lives, and fostering hope,” said Minister Tom Fletcher. “The world must stay the course with Ukraine to ensure a brighter future.”

For more information or to contribute, visit the official UN humanitarian response page.