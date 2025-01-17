Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ensures Seamless Experience for Devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has arranged free accommodations, food, and medical facilities for Rajasthan devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event, celebrated every 12 years, features significant spiritual traditions. The arrangements aim to facilitate a trouble-free pilgrimage, enhancing the divine experience for attendees.

Flower petals being showered on devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced comprehensive arrangements to support devotees from the state traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This revered event, which occurs every 12 years, holds immense significance in Indian culture and is noted for granting spiritual attainments, according to the Chief Minister.

In an effort to ensure a seamless experience for Rajasthan pilgrims, the state government has established the 'Rajasthan Mandap' in Prayagraj, offering free accommodations, food, and medical services. The pilgrims can stay in 49 tents with double beds and a 30-bed dormitory. Additionally, a helpdesk and control room are set up to assist visitors during their spiritual journey.

Devotees are encouraged to take advantage of these facilities at Rajasthan Mandap, located at Plot No. 97, Sector 7, Kailashpuri Marg, Prayagraj. For assistance, the control room can be contacted at 9929860529 or 9887812885. The Maha Kumbh, running from January 13 to February 26, includes vital bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya on January 29 and Maha Shivaratri on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

