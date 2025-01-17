Supreme Court Upholds Denial of Bail to Ex-PFI Chief E Abubacker
The Supreme Court denied bail to E Abubacker, former PFI chairman, amid health claims, in a UAPA case. Highlighting significant treatments received, the NIA opposed his release. The PFI was banned for links with terror groups like ISIS. Abubacker challenged a past High Court decision denying him bail.
The Supreme Court, on Friday, rejected a bail plea by E Abubacker, the former chairman of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Abubacker, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, sought release based on health issues. Justices Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal noted the request was premature and suggested a trial court plea.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the National Investigation Agency, emphasized that Abubacker's health conditions were effectively managed. Thus, rejecting bail was justified. Abubacker was detained on September 22, 2022, during a comprehensive operation against the PFI by the NIA.
The ban on the PFI and related organizations took effect on September 28, 2022, for alleged ties to global terrorist entities, including ISIS. Abubacker, accused of previous association with banned group SIMI, challenged a Delhi High Court ruling from May 28, 2024, that denied him bail.
