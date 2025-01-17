Indian Railways Electrifies Safety with Signaling Upgrade

Indian Railways has marked a pivotal advancement in rail safety through a substantial upgrade of its signaling system, an initiative aimed at bolstering passenger protection and efficient operations across its sprawling network. A noteworthy development is the commissioning of electronic interlocking at New Delhi's Shakurbasti station.

This upgrade replaces one of the nation's oldest mechanical interlocking systems with a modern VDU-based system, enhancing operational safety significantly. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a recent Lok Sabha address, highlighted a dramatic drop in annual accidents, from 135 in 2014-15 to 40 in 2023-24, as a result of stringent safety measures.

The report also indicated a decline in train accidents per million kilometers from 0.11 in 2014-15 to 0.03 in 2023-24, illustrating a 73% improvement in safety. Electronic Interlocking Systems have been installed at over 6,608 stations, while level crossing gates' interlocking has been advanced to 11,053 gates, ensuring greater protection against human errors.

