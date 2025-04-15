Left Menu

Union Minister Defends Amended Waqf Act Amidst Controversy

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that the amended Waqf Act wasn't targeting Muslims but aimed to rectify previous errors. Accusing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of inciting violence against it, he emphasized that the amendment intends to ensure no unwarranted land claims, notably in Kerala's Munambam village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:18 IST
Union Minister Defends Amended Waqf Act Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Tuesday, addressed the controversy surrounding the amended Waqf Act, emphasizing that it was not intended to target the Muslim community, but rather to correct historical oversights. He criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of inciting violence through her opposition to the law's implementation.

Rijiju asserted that the government's goal with the amendment is to prevent the unilateral seizure of land in India, responding to complaints from residents of Kerala's Munambam village who claimed the Waqf Board unlawfully sought their properties. He emphasized that past provisions had granted excessive power to the boards.

Discussing the volatile situation in West Bengal, Rijiju blamed Chief Minister Banerjee for defying a parliamentary law, even as he assured that the amendments would prevent cases such as Munambam from repeating. Meanwhile, Rijiju faced criticisms from Left parties, questioning the central government's intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025