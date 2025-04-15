Union Minister Defends Amended Waqf Act Amidst Controversy
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that the amended Waqf Act wasn't targeting Muslims but aimed to rectify previous errors. Accusing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of inciting violence against it, he emphasized that the amendment intends to ensure no unwarranted land claims, notably in Kerala's Munambam village.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Tuesday, addressed the controversy surrounding the amended Waqf Act, emphasizing that it was not intended to target the Muslim community, but rather to correct historical oversights. He criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of inciting violence through her opposition to the law's implementation.
Rijiju asserted that the government's goal with the amendment is to prevent the unilateral seizure of land in India, responding to complaints from residents of Kerala's Munambam village who claimed the Waqf Board unlawfully sought their properties. He emphasized that past provisions had granted excessive power to the boards.
Discussing the volatile situation in West Bengal, Rijiju blamed Chief Minister Banerjee for defying a parliamentary law, even as he assured that the amendments would prevent cases such as Munambam from repeating. Meanwhile, Rijiju faced criticisms from Left parties, questioning the central government's intentions.
