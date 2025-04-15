Political Turmoil in Israel: Shin Bet at the Crossroads

In a dramatic escalation of Israel's internal political discourse, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has demanded the resignation of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. The domestic intelligence agency, pivotal in counter-terrorism efforts, has become embroiled in accusations of functioning as a 'private militia' aligned with what they describe as a 'Deep State.'

The contentious allegations surfaced after the detention of a Shin Bet official for allegedly leaking confidential information. The Supreme Court has intervened, temporarily halting the agency's bid to dismiss Bar amidst ongoing investigations into individuals close to Netanyahu—a pause that mirrors deeper political and institutional rifts within the country.

Amid the blame game over the agency's failure to thwart the deadly Hamas attack on October 7, the crisis complicates as Netanyahu faces allegations of using the situation to derail investigations into purported financial involvements with Qatar. Bar, signaling intent to resign post-term, has positioned himself against this backdrop, accusing Netanyahu of having a vested interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)