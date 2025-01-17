Left Menu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Defends Modi Government's Constitutional Record

Union Minister Jitendra Singh critiques Congress's constitutional record while defending Modi's efforts to uphold constitutional principles. Singh highlights BJP's achievements and initiatives under Modi, contrasting them with Congress's alleged misuse of constitutional provisions for political gains, particularly under Indira Gandhi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:40 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed exchange with journalists, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Friday defended the Modi government's record on constitutional integrity against criticisms from the Congress party. Singh accused the opposition of spreading misinformation regarding the BJP's commitment to upholding the Indian Constitution's core principles.

Singh compared constitutional practices between Congress-led and Modi-led governments, criticizing Congress for misusing Article 356 on numerous occasions to manipulate state governments in favor of dynastic politics. He highlighted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's actions, alleging amendments were made for personal and political advantage.

The minister cited significant constitutional reforms under Modi, like the 33 percent reservation for women in legislative bodies, accusing Congress of failing to implement these despite decades of governance. He lauded Modi's inclusive policies empowering marginalized communities and honoring BR Ambedkar's legacy, contrasting them with Congress's high-command culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

