Shriram Life Launches High-Return Savings Plan

Shriram Life Insurance has unveiled a high-return savings plan, Sunishchit Laabh, which promises up to 668% returns on total premiums paid, establishing a significant financial safety net for policyholders.

Designed for individuals from 30 days to 60 years old, the plan includes tax-free maturity income payouts for up to 40 years, ensuring stable post-retirement income. Flexible entry options and payment terms cater to varying customer needs, allowing multiple fund disbursement modes throughout the policy term.

Additionally, this savings plan offers substantial life cover benefits and optional riders like Accident Benefit and Critical Illness Cover. Shriram Life Insurance aims to provide financial empowerment and peace of mind to millions across India, combining guaranteed returns with robust life insurance protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)