Myanmar faces a major electricity generation crisis as ongoing insurgency activity has severely damaged transmission networks, state media reported Friday. The South Asian nation, struggling with internal conflict, now experiences extensive blackouts, crippling urban centers and showcasing government challenges in maintaining vital infrastructure.

Presently, Myanmar produces just 2,200 MW of electricity daily, down from the usual 4,000 MW, a reduction attributed to a combination of transmission damage and natural gas shortages. In regions like Yangon, power outages have become routine, prompting residents to adjust basic daily activities around electricity availability schedules.

The Ministry of Power reports a deficit caused by damaged infrastructure, with pro-democracy rebels allegedly behind the assaults. As power shortages continue to escalate, questions are raised about the junta's management competence and long-term viability in delivering crucial public services amid ongoing civil unrest.

