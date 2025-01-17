Left Menu

Myanmar's Power Struggle: Blackouts and Infrastructure Challenges Amid Civil War

Myanmar is experiencing a major electricity shortfall, with rebels damaging critical transmission networks and reducing capacity to half its normal level. The power cuts, worsened by gas shortages and infrastructure damage, have severely affected daily life in key regions. Authorities blame mismanagement and civil war for the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar faces a major electricity generation crisis as ongoing insurgency activity has severely damaged transmission networks, state media reported Friday. The South Asian nation, struggling with internal conflict, now experiences extensive blackouts, crippling urban centers and showcasing government challenges in maintaining vital infrastructure.

Presently, Myanmar produces just 2,200 MW of electricity daily, down from the usual 4,000 MW, a reduction attributed to a combination of transmission damage and natural gas shortages. In regions like Yangon, power outages have become routine, prompting residents to adjust basic daily activities around electricity availability schedules.

The Ministry of Power reports a deficit caused by damaged infrastructure, with pro-democracy rebels allegedly behind the assaults. As power shortages continue to escalate, questions are raised about the junta's management competence and long-term viability in delivering crucial public services amid ongoing civil unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

