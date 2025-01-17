Reliance Soars: Profit Surge Fuels Market Valuation Boost

Reliance Industries Ltd's stock saw a remarkable 3% increase on Friday, following the company's announcement of a 7.4% rise in net profit for the December quarter. This boost was attributed to a rebound in retail business, increased telecom earnings due to higher tariffs, and steady performances in oil and petrochemicals.

The stock closed at Rs 1,301.30 on the BSE, lifting the company's market valuation by Rs 44,115.55 crore. On the NSE, it finished at Rs 1,300 per share, climbing significantly during intra-day trading.

Reliance's consolidated net profit reached Rs 18,540 crore, rising sequentially from Rs 16,563 crore the previous quarter. Despite a rise in finance costs due to increased debt, the company's EBITDA grew by 7.8%, while yearly revenue increased by 7.7% to Rs 2.67 lakh crore.

