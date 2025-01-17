Axis Bank Shares Slide Amid Quarterly Earnings Miss

Axis Bank's shares plummeted by nearly 5 percent on Friday following disappointing December quarter earnings that fell short of market expectations. The stock closed at Rs 991.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange after hitting a 52-week low during the trading session.

The bank, India's third-largest private sector lender, reported a 4 percent rise in net profit to Rs 6,304 crore for the quarter. However, asset quality challenges, particularly in the retail segment, contributed to a significant drop in market valuation by Rs 15,136.3 crore.

Executives noted the prevalent macroeconomic challenges, including sluggish GDP growth, impacting loan repayments. The bank curtailed loan growth to just 9% in the October-December period as it grapples with increased borrower indebtedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)