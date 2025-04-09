Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Debt Ceiling Strategy Unveiled

The U.S. Treasury plans to raise the debt ceiling using a budget reconciliation bill in the Republican-led Congress. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasizes the urgency, cautioning that without action by June, financial operations could face critical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:40 IST
U.S. Treasury's Debt Ceiling Strategy Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. federal government is aiming to increase its debt ceiling through a budget reconciliation bill currently under consideration in the Republican-dominated Congress, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent announced the strategy during an interview on FOX Business network's "Mornings with Maria" program, highlighting the intention to manage the nation's financial obligations effectively.

He cautioned that while the aim is to prevent reaching the debt ceiling, decisive action is crucial by June to avoid potential economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025