ED Cracks Open Multi-Crore Drug Trafficking Ring in Ahmedabad

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Ahmedabad has leveled charges against Qazi Abdul Wadood, Razi Haider, and their associates, filing a prosecution complaint on Thursday in a Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The complaint ties to the seizure of 200 kg of heroin, valued approximately at Rs 1039.72 crore, by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The court officially acknowledged the complaint on January 16, 2025.

The case against Razi Haider Zaidi and others sprouted from an FIR by ATS Gujarat involving suspected drug trafficking by Ahmed Ali and others. ED investigation uncovered that since 2020, Zaidi and Wadood allegedly trafficked drugs, channeling illicit profits to Dubai via formal and informal banking routes.

