LG Manoj Sinha Vows to Uproot Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a pivotal meeting with top officials on Wednesday to evaluate the security conditions in the region. The discussion, involving senior figures like DGP Nalin Prabhat and Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti, focused on fortifying measures against terrorism following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the necessity for robust and coordinated actions to eliminate terrorism and its infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir. 'We are committed to eradicating the terror roots incubated by our neighbors,' Sinha asserted, highlighting the importance of targeting those aiding terrorist logistics and operations. Ensuring public safety remains a top priority, he added.

Following a shocking attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 deaths, including 25 Indians, the regional government has intensified its security posture. The incident, one of the most severe since the 2019 Pulwama strike, has drawn widespread international condemnation and prompted India to take decisive countermeasures against Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism.

