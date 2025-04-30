Left Menu

LG Manoj Sinha Vows to Uproot Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha held a high-level meeting with officials to discuss the current security situation. He emphasized the need for coordinated action against terrorism and its supporters. This follows a recent deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam. India's response has been firm, with global condemnation of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:11 IST
LG Manoj Sinha Vows to Uproot Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a pivotal meeting with top officials on Wednesday to evaluate the security conditions in the region. The discussion, involving senior figures like DGP Nalin Prabhat and Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti, focused on fortifying measures against terrorism following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the necessity for robust and coordinated actions to eliminate terrorism and its infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir. 'We are committed to eradicating the terror roots incubated by our neighbors,' Sinha asserted, highlighting the importance of targeting those aiding terrorist logistics and operations. Ensuring public safety remains a top priority, he added.

Following a shocking attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 deaths, including 25 Indians, the regional government has intensified its security posture. The incident, one of the most severe since the 2019 Pulwama strike, has drawn widespread international condemnation and prompted India to take decisive countermeasures against Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025