Diplomatic Drama: The Trump-Bukele Communication Conundrum
President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's response to a U.S. request involving a deportation error. Trump has not spoken to Bukele directly about facilitating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, as directed by the Supreme Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a developing international matter, President Donald Trump revealed he is uncertain about how El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele will react to a request from the United States concerning the mistaken deportation of a man from Maryland.
Trump, speaking with reporters, indicated that he has not had direct communication with Bukele regarding the situation.
This follows a Supreme Court order necessitating El Salvador's cooperation to ensure the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Energy Diplomacy: Alaska LNG Project Talks
Japan's Naval Diplomacy: First Foreign Navy Visit to Cambodia's Enhanced Ream Base
Reviving Diplomacy: Bangladesh and Pakistan's Long-Awaited Dialogue
Diplomacy Efforts in Moscow: Putin and Qatar's Emir Seek Ukraine Peace Deal
Legal Showdown: Unraveling the Deportation Case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia