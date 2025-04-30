Left Menu

Diplomatic Drama: The Trump-Bukele Communication Conundrum

President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's response to a U.S. request involving a deportation error. Trump has not spoken to Bukele directly about facilitating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a developing international matter, President Donald Trump revealed he is uncertain about how El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele will react to a request from the United States concerning the mistaken deportation of a man from Maryland.

Trump, speaking with reporters, indicated that he has not had direct communication with Bukele regarding the situation.

This follows a Supreme Court order necessitating El Salvador's cooperation to ensure the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S.

