Faith Conquers Fear: Thousands Celebrate Shiv-Bani Festival in Kashmir
Thousands flocked to the Shiv-Bani temple in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in a festival, defying recent terror threats. The gathering is seen as a victory of faith over fear, with organizers and officials praising the attendees' bravery. The event featured traditional Kud dancing and emphasized spiritual devotion.
In a remarkable show of resilience and faith, thousands of devotees, including tourists, gathered at the Shiv-Bani temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district to partake in a religious festival.
Despite a recent terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including many tourists, the celebration continued undeterred, drawing people from across the region and beyond to the temple perched at 7,000 feet in dense forest.
Organizers and officials lauded the commitment of those present, declaring the event as proof that faith triumphs over terror. The festival featured the traditional Kud dance, a folk ritual underscoring communal harmony and spiritual devotion.
