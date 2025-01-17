Left Menu

Laurene Powell Embraces Sanatan Dharma: A Journey of Spiritual Transformation at Maha Kumbh

Laurene Powell, widow of Apple's Steve Jobs, embraces Sanatan Dharma inspired by Hindu teachings. Guided by Swami Kailashanand Giri, she visited Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj for a spiritual awakening. The event saw diverse devotees, embodying unity and devotion at the sacred confluence of rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:48 IST
Laurene Powell Embraces Sanatan Dharma: A Journey of Spiritual Transformation at Maha Kumbh
Swami Kailashanand Giri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Laurene Powell, widow of the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, has been immersed in the spiritual atmosphere of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. Deeply influenced by Hindu teachings, she has expressed a desire to join Sanatan Dharma, according to her spiritual guide, Swami Kailashanand Giri.

Laurene, now known as Kamala, was initiated on January 14 at the auspicious time of Makar Sankranti. Swami Giri noted her transition from materialism to spirituality, describing her as composed and simple. She participated in the event with humility, embodying the practices of the faith.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, brought together millions of devotees at the Triveni Sangam. Worshippers of all backgrounds, including international pilgrims, joined in the sacred rituals, contributing to the festival's message of unity and devotion. This event underscores the timeless principles of equality and inclusion inherent in Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025