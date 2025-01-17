Laurene Powell Embraces Sanatan Dharma: A Journey of Spiritual Transformation at Maha Kumbh

Laurene Powell, widow of the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, has been immersed in the spiritual atmosphere of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. Deeply influenced by Hindu teachings, she has expressed a desire to join Sanatan Dharma, according to her spiritual guide, Swami Kailashanand Giri.

Laurene, now known as Kamala, was initiated on January 14 at the auspicious time of Makar Sankranti. Swami Giri noted her transition from materialism to spirituality, describing her as composed and simple. She participated in the event with humility, embodying the practices of the faith.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, brought together millions of devotees at the Triveni Sangam. Worshippers of all backgrounds, including international pilgrims, joined in the sacred rituals, contributing to the festival's message of unity and devotion. This event underscores the timeless principles of equality and inclusion inherent in Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)