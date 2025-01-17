Left Menu

India and Singapore Forge Green Energy Corridors and Data Pathways

India and Singapore are collaborating on a green energy corridor, focusing on green hydrogen, shipping, and manufacturing. Discussions involve high-level talks led by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. The partnership aims to boost bilateral ties, strengthen data corridors, and explore cooperation in semiconductor and aerospace sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:03 IST
India and Singapore Forge Green Energy Corridors and Data Pathways
  • India

India and Singapore are moving forward to establish a groundbreaking green energy corridor, concentrating efforts on green hydrogen, shipping, and manufacturing, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This initiative surfaced amidst the visit of Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who engaged in extensive talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeting deeper bilateral ties.

Key focus areas include developing a green hydrogen corridor, with strategic links in Eastern India, and exploring data corridors to facilitate safe exchanges between financial sectors. The partnership also covers aerospace MRO and semiconductor manufacturing, promising substantial job creation and economic growth.

