Delhi High Court Upholds Election Symbols Order

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition by the Janata Party challenging the Election Symbols Order of 1968. The court stated that the matter had been settled by the Supreme Court, affirming that symbols aren't exclusive property of political parties and can be reassigned based on electoral performance.

Updated: 17-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:20 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Janata Party, which challenged the constitutionality of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order of 1968, describing it as discriminatory. The petition claimed that symbols are integral to a party's identity and insisted on their inseparability from political parties.

The court, led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, agreed with the Election Commission of India's argument that the issue had already been settled by the Supreme Court. The court emphasized that political parties do not own symbols exclusively, and reiterated that symbols can be reassigned after inadequate electoral performance.

The Janata Party's petition arose from being reclassified as a "registered unrecognised" party, which led to the loss of its traditional symbol. The party contended that the reclassification and subsequent denial of the symbol were unreasonable and baseless, but the court maintained its stance in accordance with earlier legal precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

