Van der Poel Triumphs Again at Paris-Roubaix: A Monumental Victory

Mathieu van der Poel claimed his third consecutive Paris-Roubaix victory, defeating Tadej Pogacar and Mads Pedersen. Pogacar's error on a cobbled section cost him the win, while Pedersen secured third place. Van der Poel's triumph marks his eighth in a Monument classic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:54 IST
Van der Poel Triumphs Again at Paris-Roubaix: A Monumental Victory
Mathieu van der Poel clinched a remarkable third straight victory at Paris-Roubaix, overcoming formidable challenges from world champion Tadej Pogacar and Danish rider Mads Pedersen. The Dutch cyclist showed his mastery of the cobblestones in an intense battle that concluded with Van der Poel atop the podium once more.

Tadej Pogacar, who had hoped to become the first Tour de France winner to conquer Paris-Roubaix since 1981, made a critical error on a treacherous cobbled turn, which allowed Van der Poel to extend his lead. Despite a strong showing, Pogacar had to settle for second place, with Pedersen completing the podium in third.

Van der Poel's victory marks his eighth in a Monument classic, reinforcing his legacy in the cycling world. The race was filled with drama, including Pogacar seeking assistance after a grueling attack by Van der Poel, and Pedersen suffering a puncture. Yet, it was Van der Poel's resilience and strategic prowess that prevailed.

