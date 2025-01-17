Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands ED Response in Trans Cyber Case

On Friday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding Lakshay Vij's plea. Vij, accused in the Trans Cyber case, challenges a trial court's order denying his right to be heard. The case, involving PMLA charges, awaits further hearing on January 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has formally asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to answer to a petition filed by Lakshay Vij, who is implicated in the Trans Cyber cheating scandal. Vij contests a decision by the trial court that dismissed his request for a hearing on the point of cognizance, as stipulated by Section 223, BNSS, 2023.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Vikas Mahajan has instructed the ED to respond. The case has been scheduled for additional arguments on January 22. Vij's legal representation, led by Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa and Advocate Prabhav Ralli, has challenged a special judge's order dated January 4, 2025, which refused Vij's plea.

The defense argues that following the ED's prosecution complaint on September 19, 2024, Vij was entitled to be heard. They emphasize that under Section 223, BNSS, 2023, and the PMLA, 2002, the accused has a sacrosanct right for such hearings. The ED initiated the case based on a CBI FIR. Notably, Vij was not named in this FIR; however, the ED's December 2023 ECIR included his arrest and subsequent charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

