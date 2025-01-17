Left Menu

Lakshadweep: India's Emerging Tourism Jewel

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights Lakshadweep's newfound global tourist appeal following Prime Minister's visit, praising its cultural significance and recent developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:29 IST
Lakshadweep: India's Emerging Tourism Jewel
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar with Lakshwdeep Adminstrator Praful Patel (Photo/X @VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar declared Lakshadweep no longer a 'hidden paradise' of India, attributing its global recognition to the recent visit by the Prime Minister. Speaking at a public function in Agatti Island, he noted the development the region has witnessed, comparing it to sunshine reaching every corner of the earth.

During his address at the Panchayat Stage, Dhankhar expressed that his journey to Lakshadweep was both a personal and exploratory endeavor. He commended the area's natural beauty and identified recent advancements such as the Bangaram Island Tent City Resort as transformative, dubbing it a 'tourist revolution' that spans 17,500 square meters of world-class hospitality.

Upon his arrival, Vice President Dhankhar was greeted by local dignitaries including Praful Patel, the Administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. The reception included a performance by a local girl student band, symbolizing the warmth and unity of the islands in embracing development and cultural richness. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025