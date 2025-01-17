Lakshadweep: India's Emerging Tourism Jewel

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar declared Lakshadweep no longer a 'hidden paradise' of India, attributing its global recognition to the recent visit by the Prime Minister. Speaking at a public function in Agatti Island, he noted the development the region has witnessed, comparing it to sunshine reaching every corner of the earth.

During his address at the Panchayat Stage, Dhankhar expressed that his journey to Lakshadweep was both a personal and exploratory endeavor. He commended the area's natural beauty and identified recent advancements such as the Bangaram Island Tent City Resort as transformative, dubbing it a 'tourist revolution' that spans 17,500 square meters of world-class hospitality.

Upon his arrival, Vice President Dhankhar was greeted by local dignitaries including Praful Patel, the Administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. The reception included a performance by a local girl student band, symbolizing the warmth and unity of the islands in embracing development and cultural richness. (ANI)

