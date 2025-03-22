Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Global Tourism Ambitions Soar with New Resort Launch

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the opening of the Jim Corbett Marriott Resort, highlighting the state's push to bolster tourism. The initiative promises to enhance local employment and attract international investors, showcasing the state's cultural and natural allure on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:02 IST
Uttarakhand's Global Tourism Ambitions Soar with New Resort Launch
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually joined the ceremony marking the inauguration of the Jim Corbett Marriott Resort in Ramnagar on Saturday. Celebrating the Marriott Group's investment, Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the picturesque beauty and biodiversity of Uttarakhand, emphasizing Jim Corbett National Park's allure for global wildlife and nature enthusiasts.

He noted that the influx of tourists each year, drawn by the state's natural splendor and cultural richness, stands to benefit from the new resort. The venture is expected to expand tourism opportunities and generate jobs locally. According to Dhami, the state's strategic role on the global tourism map is growing, a development aided by a new tourism policy that has already garnered interest from leading hotel chains.

Tourism and pilgrimage form the backbone of Uttarakhand's economy, fuelling diverse business and employment opportunities. Dhami outlined the government's ongoing efforts to enhance sectors such as religious, adventure, eco, wellness, agro, and film tourism. Projects like the Manaskhand Corridor Scheme are further developing pilgrimage sites. Initiatives like 'Winter Yatra' have been launched, showcased by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Harshil-Mukhba.

The Chief Minister underlined the promotion of adventure tourism activities like trekking, river rafting, paragliding, skiing, and mountaineering. A streamlined single-window clearance process is easing film production in the state, aiming to make destinations like Ramnagar, Mussoorie, Nainital, Auli, Chaukori, and Munsiyari global tourist hotspots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

