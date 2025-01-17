Left Menu

EU-Mexico Revitalize Free Trade with Strategic Update

The European Union and Mexico have revived a stalled free trade agreement, aiming to expand market access beyond industrial goods. Addressing Trump-era tariff threats, the agreement seeks new EU partnerships, covering services, government procurement, investment, and farm products. Tariff-free trade includes Mexican chicken and European dairy, with quotas applied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:51 IST
EU-Mexico Revitalize Free Trade with Strategic Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union and Mexico have rejuvenated a stalled free trade agreement, aiming to fortify economic ties just as Donald Trump returns to the White House, threatening tariffs on both entities.

The modernized deal, initiated back in 2000 and covering industrial goods, now aspires to embrace services, government procurement, and agricultural exchanges, marking a significant shift in strategy.

This update arrives amid EU's efforts to reduce dependency on China, and aligns with new partnerships in South America. However, Mexico's recent energy sector reforms posed delays, necessitating revisions that impact beef and ethanol exports and facilitate EU's electric vehicle trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025