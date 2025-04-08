Court Upholds Block on Trump's Fast-Track Deportations Amidst Legal Battle

The U.S. appeals court on Monday maintained an order temporarily barring the Trump administration from deporting individuals to countries not initially mentioned in their immigration proceedings, citing potential persecution risks as the primary concern.

The Department of Justice contended that the restraining order severely hampers the administration's ability to swiftly deport migrants who cannot be sent home due to legal protections. This move was met with resistance from immigrant rights groups, which initiated legal action to protect migrants at risk of deportation without due process.

A crucial hearing is scheduled on Thursday to decide whether a longer-term injunction will be issued, with the judge previously highlighting the administration's lack of concern over potential human rights violations if deportations proceed unchecked.

