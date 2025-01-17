Left Menu

Assam Prepares for Republic Day Celebrations in Guwahati and Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a meeting to review preparations for Republic Day celebrations in Guwahati and Dibrugarh. Key officials were tasked with ensuring arrangements for the events, including fund allocation and cleanliness drives across districts. Governor Acharya and Chief Minister Sarma will unfurl the national flag.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken stock of preparations for the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations set to take place in Guwahati and Dibrugarh. The review meeting, held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, emphasized organizing the events in the newly established Co-districts with all due decorum.

The Republic Day ceremony at Khanapara in Guwahati will witness Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya unfurling the national flag, while Chief Minister Sarma will do the honors in Dibrugarh. In Kamrup Metropolitan district, celebrations are reserved exclusively for the Dimoria Co-district.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sarma instructed the General Administration Department to release necessary funds and tasked the Police Administration with organizing arrangements like parade and march past. A statewide cleanliness drive is to be conducted leading up to the events, involving local village heads and voluntary organizations, as Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and district headquarters prepare for 'Road Past' on January 25. Top officials, including MLA Taranga Gogoi and Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, were present at the meeting, affirming commitment to a successful celebration.

