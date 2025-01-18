Chile and Argentina to Collaborate on Natural Gas Supply

Chile has announced plans for a renewed natural gas supply agreement with Argentina, aiming to meet energy needs during colder months. The arrangement anticipates delivering up to 2.5 million cubic meters of gas per day through September, addressing deficiencies in the northern regions.

In a statement to Reuters, the Chilean Energy Ministry confirmed that a new deal is scheduled for 2025. It will see gas exports to Argentina, utilizing the NorAndino gas pipeline, with daily shipments ranging between 2 to 3 million cubic meters. Total volumes are projected at 117 million cubic meters at a maximum daily rate.

This strategic operation is set to take place on a spot basis, prioritizing Chile's internal natural gas consumption. The agreement highlights Chile's commitment to ensuring energy stability during peak demand periods.

