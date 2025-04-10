Mumbai Faces Water Crisis as Tanker Association Halts Supply
The Mumbai Water Tanker Association has indefinitely suspended water supply in protest against the civic body's stringent regulations. With around 1,800 tankers impacted, the city faces a water crisis. The association demands relaxation in rules including land proof and digital water meter installations to resume operations.
- Country:
- India
The city of Mumbai is grappling with a potential water crisis as the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) announced an indefinite suspension of water supply. This drastic step responds to stringent requirements imposed by local authorities on private well owners who supply water to the tankers.
Ankur Sharma, spokesperson for MWTA, disclosed that approximately 1,800 registered tankers, which collectively supply around 350 million liters daily to the city, have ceased operations. The move impacts water distribution to various parts of the metropolis, including the affluent areas of South Mumbai.
The authorities have mandated several conditions, including proof of land ownership, digital water flow meter installation, and obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Central Ground Water Authority. Sharma stated that meeting these demands in a city like Mumbai is challenging, necessitating government intervention to relax the criteria for resuming tanker services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
