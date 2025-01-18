Left Menu

Arrests Made in Sambhal Stone-Pelting Incident Amid Eviction Controversy

Two more individuals have been arrested in the Sambhal stone-pelting incident over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey. A total of 59 people have been jailed so far. The district has also been involved in an anti-encroachment campaign following violence related to a historical survey and demolition notices for unsafe buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:11 IST
Arrests Made in Sambhal Stone-Pelting Incident Amid Eviction Controversy
Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two additional suspects have been apprehended in connection to the recent stone-pelting incident during the Shahi Jama Masjid survey in Sambhal. According to Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi, the arrested individuals, Mohsin from Khaggu Sarai and Husnain from Hindupura, bring the total number of detained people to 59, with 19 from Thana Nakhasa and 40 from Kotwali Sambhal.

In a media briefing, SSP Bishnoi confirmed, "Yesterday, we apprehended stone-pelters Mohsin and Husnain from Thana Nakhasa, and they have been sent to jail. So far, 24 Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) have been issued in the area." He mentioned, "The viral video involving Mohammad Aqeel discussing the situation with a Maulana from Pakistan is under investigation."

This incident took place during the Archaeological Survey of India's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and several injuries. Additionally, the Sambhal Municipality issued demolition notices for 123 buildings deemed unsafe. The district has intensified action against illegal encroachments, discovering a temple and an old well during recent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025