Arrests Made in Sambhal Stone-Pelting Incident Amid Eviction Controversy
Two more individuals have been arrested in the Sambhal stone-pelting incident over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey. A total of 59 people have been jailed so far. The district has also been involved in an anti-encroachment campaign following violence related to a historical survey and demolition notices for unsafe buildings.
Two additional suspects have been apprehended in connection to the recent stone-pelting incident during the Shahi Jama Masjid survey in Sambhal. According to Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi, the arrested individuals, Mohsin from Khaggu Sarai and Husnain from Hindupura, bring the total number of detained people to 59, with 19 from Thana Nakhasa and 40 from Kotwali Sambhal.
In a media briefing, SSP Bishnoi confirmed, "Yesterday, we apprehended stone-pelters Mohsin and Husnain from Thana Nakhasa, and they have been sent to jail. So far, 24 Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) have been issued in the area." He mentioned, "The viral video involving Mohammad Aqeel discussing the situation with a Maulana from Pakistan is under investigation."
This incident took place during the Archaeological Survey of India's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and several injuries. Additionally, the Sambhal Municipality issued demolition notices for 123 buildings deemed unsafe. The district has intensified action against illegal encroachments, discovering a temple and an old well during recent operations.
