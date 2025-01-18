Unraveling the Mystery: Unidentified Disease Triggers Panic in Badhal Village

In Badhal village, a baffling disease has sparked widespread alarm, claiming 16 lives and affecting 38 individuals since December 2024. Despite the intervention of esteemed medical bodies like PGIMER Chandigarh and the National Institute of Virology, the source of the illness remains a mystery.

On Saturday, a woman displaying symptoms of the enigmatic illness was admitted to the Government Medical College. The Rajouri district administration is on heightened alert, coordinating with the health department and police to probe the fatalities and support impacted families. The outbreak has predominantly affected three interconnected families within the community.

With a lack of clarity surrounding the disease's origins, implementing precise control measures remains challenging. Consequently, local officials have ramped up their investigative and preventive strategies in a bid to avert further fatalities. Medical teams are closely studying the troubling situation to decode the mystery of the 'mysterious illness'.

Authorities report that findings on the illness should surface within 8-10 days. Medical aid has reached four wards, complemented by ongoing surveillance and door-to-door counseling. ICMR has been actively collecting samples, with doctors on standby 24/7. Observations by pediatric specialists suggest the illness affects only children within specific families, causing rapid deterioration leading to coma and death, raising concerns of a non-infectious origin. Consequently, public concern is deemed unnecessary.

The situation remains fluid, with dedicated agencies striving to uncover the disease's cause and safeguard the local populace. (ANI)

