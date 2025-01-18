Chirag Paswan Voices Muslim Concerns Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Arun Bharti announced that the party's head, Chirag Paswan, addressed the concerns of the Muslim community over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) responsible for the bill is currently engaging with various stakeholders in Bihar.

Bharti stated, "Our president Chirag Paswan brought forward the worries of the Muslim community when the bill was introduced in Parliament." The JPC, led by Chairman Jagdambika Pal, is traveling across the nation to consult with the community, stressing the urgency due to the approaching budget session commencing on January 31.

In an interview with ANI, Pal emphasized the committee's dedication to generating a thorough report. "We are meeting Waqf Board members, stakeholders, and the Minority Commission to ensure a comprehensive report," he noted, highlighting the time constraints as they aim to conclude before the budget session. So far, the JPC has held 34 meetings with 204 delegations.

