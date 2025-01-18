Empowering Women and Transforming Lives: Sabai Grass Handicrafts in Mayurbhanj

In Salasahi village, Mayurbhanj district, a remarkable story of rural entrepreneurship and women's empowerment is unfolding. Spearheaded by Sumitra Barik since 2014, the Maa Andharibudhi Sabai Producer Group is revitalizing lives through intricate handicrafts crafted from locally-sourced Sabai grass.

With training from ORMAS and the Additional Director of Handicrafts, Sumitra launched this initiative, turning simple ropes into fine handicrafts. Today, 222 members contribute to this endeavor, driving financial growth for over 100 families. These crafts are marketed across India and internationally, thanks to platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister, Dr. Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, further supports his district's underprivileged by distributing mobility aids and vehicles, aiding both the handicapped and women with commuting challenges. This combined effort is enhancing incomes and fostering a thriving community in Mayurbhanj.

