Dikshit Criticizes BJP Manifesto in Delhi Polls Clash

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate for New Delhi Assembly, accuses BJP's manifesto of copying existing schemes from Karnataka and Telangana, offering little impact. Meanwhile, BJP highlights welfare initiatives, promising improved healthcare, women's safety, and senior support. AAP critiques BJP for adopting Kejriwal's governance model as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:30 IST
Congress candidate from New Delhi seat Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader and candidate for the New Delhi Assembly seat, launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday over its assembly election manifesto. Dikshit alleged that the BJP's manifesto was merely a rehash of existing schemes implemented in Karnataka and Telangana, which he claimed would have minimal impact on residents.

In an interview with ANI, Dikshit remarked, "This manifesto is a patchwork effort. The Indira Rasoi scheme, popular in both Karnataka and Telangana, originated with the Congress, and now the BJP has appropriated it. Furthermore, the displacement of slum dwellers in New Delhi remains unaddressed. Their promise of subsidized cylinders is originally a Congress initiative. It's unclear why the BJP doesn't implement it nationwide."

BJP's manifesto, released on Friday by National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, emphasizes healthcare provision, women's empowerment, senior citizen support, and enhanced access to essential services. Key promises include nutritional kits and financial support for women under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana, subsidized LPG cylinders, and comprehensive healthcare through Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Free healthcare services for seniors and increased pensions were also pledged.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) responded sharply, accusing BJP of shadowing Arvind Kejriwal's governance model, claiming their initiatives in Delhi benefited all, including BJP members. According to a post from Kejriwal's account, "Even our opponents commend our work. Our focus is on delivery, not politics."

Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for a single phase on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

