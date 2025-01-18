Left Menu

Historic Singapore Visit Sparks New Odisha Collaborations

The first-ever visit of Singapore's President to Odisha marks a pivotal moment in fostering new ties. Eight MoUs were signed, focusing on areas such as green energy and fintech, as both regions explore avenues for collaboration and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:42 IST
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, praised the inaugural visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha, emphasizing its role in strengthening regional ties. He remarked on the signing of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Singapore, including a significant focus on renewable and green energy, as a testament to Odisha's commitment to sustainable development.

The Singaporean president's itinerary featured attendance at a cultural event and a visit to the historic Konark Temple. Singh Deo expressed optimism that this visit would foster increased investments and collaboration between Odisha and Singapore. On Friday, eight MoUs were successfully exchanged to fortify partnerships in key areas, witnessed by President Shanmugaratnam.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed fervor for expanding connections and highlighted the vast potential for joint ventures. A comprehensive briefing by Odisha's Chief Secretary, Manoj Ahuja, covered critical themes such as skill development, industrial growth, renewable energy, semiconductors, IT, cultural exchange, and connectivity.

Majhi further commented on leveraging global fintech expertise to foster innovation in Odisha. On his visit, President Shanmugaratnam explored Raghurajpur village, celebrated for its crafts, and visited the World Skill Center, engaging with students and instructors. These activities underscore the potential for collaborative development across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

