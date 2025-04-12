Left Menu

Empowering Women through Solar Innovation: Uttar Pradesh's Green Energy Movement

The Uttar Pradesh government is launching an initiative to empower rural women financially through solar energy innovations. The program aims to train thousands of women, establish solar manufacturing units, and open solar retail outlets, fostering economic independence and sustainable development across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:50 IST
Empowering Women through Solar Innovation: Uttar Pradesh's Green Energy Movement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an ambitious initiative under the State Rural Livelihood Mission to empower rural women economically by tapping into solar energy innovations.

According to an official statement, the plan aims to train 10,000 'Paryavaran Sakhis' and create sustainable livelihood opportunities, marking a milestone in environmentally sustainable development for the state.

This effort is projected to elevate women's self-reliance, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a hub of solar energy and women-led entrepreneurship over the coming years, with measures including manufacturing units, retail outlets, and decentralized solar systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025