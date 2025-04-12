Empowering Women through Solar Innovation: Uttar Pradesh's Green Energy Movement
The Uttar Pradesh government is launching an initiative to empower rural women financially through solar energy innovations. The program aims to train thousands of women, establish solar manufacturing units, and open solar retail outlets, fostering economic independence and sustainable development across the state.
The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an ambitious initiative under the State Rural Livelihood Mission to empower rural women economically by tapping into solar energy innovations.
According to an official statement, the plan aims to train 10,000 'Paryavaran Sakhis' and create sustainable livelihood opportunities, marking a milestone in environmentally sustainable development for the state.
This effort is projected to elevate women's self-reliance, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a hub of solar energy and women-led entrepreneurship over the coming years, with measures including manufacturing units, retail outlets, and decentralized solar systems.
