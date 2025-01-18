Egypt Safeguards with Strategic Food Reserves
Egypt maintains strong strategic reserves for essential commodities, ensuring food security for its population. Wheat reserves cover four months, sugar reserves last for 13.5 months, and vegetable oil reserves suffice for 6.3 months, as detailed in a recent statement by the Egyptian Cabinet.
Egypt is securing its food stability with robust reserves, as indicated in a statement from the Egyptian Cabinet. Key commodities such as wheat, sugar, and vegetable oil are strategically stored.
The country has ensured wheat reserves sufficient for four months of local consumption. This measure aims to protect against potential shortages.
Furthermore, sugar reserves are adequate for 13.5 months, and vegetable oil reserves can last 6.3 months, reinforcing Egypt's commitment to sustaining food supply chains.
