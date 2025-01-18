Egypt Safeguards with Strategic Food Reserves

Egypt is securing its food stability with robust reserves, as indicated in a statement from the Egyptian Cabinet. Key commodities such as wheat, sugar, and vegetable oil are strategically stored.

The country has ensured wheat reserves sufficient for four months of local consumption. This measure aims to protect against potential shortages.

Furthermore, sugar reserves are adequate for 13.5 months, and vegetable oil reserves can last 6.3 months, reinforcing Egypt's commitment to sustaining food supply chains.

