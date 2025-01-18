Left Menu

Unlocking the Benefits of Depreciation Cover for Car Owners

Zurich Kotak General Insurance emphasizes the importance of depreciation cover for car owners. This add-on feature enhances claim payouts by ignoring depreciation values during parts replacement. Ideal for new car owners and frequent drivers, it boosts financial security, maximizes insurance claims, and may improve resale value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: On January 18, 2025, Zurich Kotak General Insurance highlighted the crucial role of depreciation cover in car insurance policies. While many car owners focus on basic coverage like third-party liability, this add-on can significantly boost financial benefits during claims.

Depreciation cover, or zero depreciation cover, is an extra feature purchasable with comprehensive insurance. It ensures higher claim payouts by accounting for full part replacement costs without depreciation deductions, thus maximizing financial protection.

Car owners, especially those with new vehicles or frequent drivers should consider depreciation cover to enhance their claims, maintain vehicle value, and potentially boost resale value. Zurich Kotak General Insurance aims to offer tailored and tech-driven non-life insurance solutions across diverse customer segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

