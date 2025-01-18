Empowering Rural India: SVAMITVA Scheme's Milestone Achievement

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has applauded the SVAMITVA scheme as a pivotal force in empowering rural citizens across the state, contributing to a 'strong and prosperous' rural India. He noted that among the 65 lakh property cards distributed, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 45 lakh of them.

Expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi conveyed on social media, 'Under the revered leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, the vision of a robust and thriving rural India is being realized through the Swamitva Yojana. Today, over 65 lakh property cards were given to rural citizens, with the majority being issued in Uttar Pradesh.'

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for this transformative gift, which he believes heralds significant positive change for millions. Earlier, PM Modi distributed these property cards across ten states and two union territories, underscoring their importance in providing legal proof of ownership and reducing land disputes.

